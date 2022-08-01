Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

