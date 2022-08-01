Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $130.97. 984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

