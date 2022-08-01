Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

