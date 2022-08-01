Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,749,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 262,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

