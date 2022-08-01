Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $327.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

