Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 44.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 972.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $154.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

