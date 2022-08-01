Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

