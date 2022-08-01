AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 518,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.27. 107,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MITT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

