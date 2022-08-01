Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $261,744.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.28 or 0.07144871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00152516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00256226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00683669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00594644 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005671 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.