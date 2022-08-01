Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 15,612 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.03 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

