Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 9,334 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 183.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

BMO stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $90.44 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

