Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,737,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,074,000 after purchasing an additional 194,689 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 20.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 703,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,139,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

