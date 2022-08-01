Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.47 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

