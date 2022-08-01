Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

