Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

