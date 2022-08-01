Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 8,001 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

InMode Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.