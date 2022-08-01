Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,485 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

