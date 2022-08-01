Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 191,101 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,101 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 100,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.