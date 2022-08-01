Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,180 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

NYSE CDAY opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

