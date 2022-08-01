Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.06) to €1.70 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

