Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.25. 1,066,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,783. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

