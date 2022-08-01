AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$16.14 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$437.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.47.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

