Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,612 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,048,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

