Aire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,260 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $109.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

