Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

