Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $914.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $722.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.