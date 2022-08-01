Aire Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

