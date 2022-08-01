Aire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.