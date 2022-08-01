Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 897 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

