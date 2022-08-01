Aire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,553 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 78,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.62 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

