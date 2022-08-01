Aire Advisors LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

