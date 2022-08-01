Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.76 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.