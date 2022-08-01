Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.71

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.71 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 1643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.