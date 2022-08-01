Alchemix Trading Up 23.4% This Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.70 or 0.00141854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $48.74 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,666,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,252 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

