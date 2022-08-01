Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.74. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

