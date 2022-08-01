Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $20,038,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

