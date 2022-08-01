Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,411,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.