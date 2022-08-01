Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 338,444 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $334,643.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,250.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

