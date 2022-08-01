Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.
Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %
ALLE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
