Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Stock Down 0.3 %

ALLE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after buying an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

