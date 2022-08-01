Alliance Fan Token Trading Up 47.3% This Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $273,932.46 and $30,767.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
