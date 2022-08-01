AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.1 %

AB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.01. 406,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,576. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.