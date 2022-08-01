Alphr finance (ALPHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,480.00

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $29,975.08 and approximately $24,480.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00621938 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
