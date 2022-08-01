Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

