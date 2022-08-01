ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ALXO opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

