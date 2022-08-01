Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,192,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,344,305 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ambev by 123.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.