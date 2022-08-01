Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,192,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,344,305 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ambev by 123.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Read More
