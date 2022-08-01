Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Ameresco worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

