American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $270.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.66. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

