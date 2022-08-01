Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,808 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after purchasing an additional 698,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,044. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.