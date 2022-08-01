Americana Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 190,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,543,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.