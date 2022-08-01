Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.21. 84,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

